E.ON, RWE reshape German power sector with asset swaps

Germany's E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) says it agrees in principle to swap a range of assets with rival RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY), capping a years-long series of deals unleashed by Chancellor Merkel's 2011 renewable energy revolution.

E.ON says it will acquire RWE's 76.8% stake in Innogy, with RWE receiving 16.67% of E.ON's equity in return; E.ON says it will make a €40/share ($49.22/share) offer to Innogy's (OTCPK:INNYY) minority shareholders, valuing the target company at ~€22B.

The deal will leave E.ON with Innogy’s prized regulated energy networks and customer operations, while RWE will take on the renewables businesses of both E.ON and Innogy; RWE, which relies heavily on coal and gas-fired power plants, would be positioned as a champion of Germany's shift away from fossil fuels towards a more sustainable mix of energy sources.

For E.ON, buying Innogy’s assets gives it some scale to compete with larger utilities such as EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF), Enel (OTC:ELPSY), Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF) and Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), which were said to be considering their own bids for the German energy company.