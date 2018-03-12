FT: UberEats coming to 100 new cities

FT reports that Uber (Private:UBER) will expand its food delivery service UberEats to 100 new cities.

The cities stretch across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with 40 new cities in the UK, 35 cities in France, and new services in Ireland, Egypt, Kenya, Romania, Ukraine, and the Czech Republic.

The rollout follows a quarter where UberEats generated a profit in 45 of the over 200 cities where it was operating, according to the company. Only three out of 50 cities were profitable in the prior year’s period.

Uber is expected to go public next year.

