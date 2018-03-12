Susquehanna stays positive on Wynn Resorts

Susquehanna analyst Rachael Rothman is out with a note today backing the firm's Positive rating and $214 price target on Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.5% ).

"The recent announcements serve to redirect the focus back to the strength in company fundamentals. We believe the 13% yoy growth in EBITDA, and the removal of the remaining more nominal overhangs, will continue to lift shares over the next 12 months," writes Rothman.

Estimates on Wynn from Susquehanna include a forecast for 2018 EBITDA of $2.053B and 2018 EPS of $7.84..