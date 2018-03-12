Biogen's Spinraza shows positive effect in mid-stage study in pre-symptomatic infants with SMA

Preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, NURTURE, evaluating Biogen's (BIIB -1.3% ) SPINRAZA (nusinersen) in pre-symptomatic infants with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) showed a treatment benefit. The results are being presented at the Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical Conference in Arlington, VA.

At the data cutoff, all 25 infants at least six weeks old who received SPINRAZA were alive, did not require ventilation and showed improvement in motor function. All achieved the age-expected WHO motor milestone of sitting without support.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is January 2022.

The FDA approved SPINRAZA in December 2016 for pediatric and adult patients with SMA.