Stocks start higher, extending Friday's big gains

Stocks open modestly higher, with the Nasdaq extending its gains into record territory; Nasdaq +0.4% , Dow and S&P +0.3% .

Stocks are moving closer to recouping their correction losses, with the Dow entering today's session 4.8% away and the S&P 500 3% away from full recovery; the Nasdaq erased those losses on Friday.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.5% and France's CAC +0.2% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei jumped +1.8% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.6% .

In corporate news, Broadcom +3.1% following a report that Intel is considering a buyout, among other potential acquisition alternatives in reaction to Broadcom's pursuit of Qualcomm.

Nearly all 11 S&P industry sectors are in the green, but gains are limited with no group showing a gain of more than 0.5%.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasury prices are flat so far, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.89%.