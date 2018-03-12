CNBC: CFIUS tells Broadcom it's violating order

An "angry" Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has told Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) that it's violated last week's interim order regarding its deal for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), CNBC's David Faber says.

Faber said he's seen a copy of the letter to Broadcom, which notes violations on three counts from a "series of actions."

Faber relates that CFIUS says concerns about national security "have been confirmed" and in the absence of more information, it plans to take further action, including referring the deal to the president.

A meeting is set for today between Broadcom and CFIUS, he says.

Broadcom is up 3.1% currently; QCOM is back to the flat line.

