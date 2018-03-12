India grounds Pratt-powered A320neos

India has grounded all Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -1% ) A320neo powered by the latest Pratt & Whitney (UTX -1.1% ) engines after a series of in-flight shutdowns.

Pratt had proposed a fix that would see at least one engine featuring an older seal reinstated on planes while it worked on a more permanent solution. All defective components would be replaced by early June, requiring some planes to fly with one affected engine for almost three more months.

That's not acceptable, according to Indian regulator DGCA, which said the manufacturer had "no concrete proposal in place at this stage."