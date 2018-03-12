Outsized Netflix rally questioned by FT

An article by Financial Times' Dan McCrum asks when does Netflix (NFLX -1.3% ) crash?

McCrum points out that Netflix relies on heavy borrowing to pay for its expenses. "The debt is rated junk, four notches below investment grade. Were credit markets to close, as they periodically do to weaker borrowers in moments of strife, Nextflix would be shut out, " he warns.

The piece caught the attention of short-selling firm Citron Research: "With mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term."

Shares of Netflix are up 76% over the last 90 days.