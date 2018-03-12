Medtronic CoreValve shows long-term benefit in clinical studies

Results from two clinical trials, the CoreValve U.S. Pivotal Extreme Risk Study and the real-world NOTION study, assessing Medtronic's (MDT +0.3% ) CoreValve transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system showed long-term treatment benefits. The data were presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session & Expo in Orlando, FL.

Five-year outcomes in NOTION showed similar rates of all-cause mortality between TAVR and SAVR (surgical aortic valve replacement).

Five-year data from the CoreValve U.S. Pivotal Extreme Risk Study showed positive outcomes in surviving patients who were at high risk undergoing surgical valve replacement. All maintained notable improvements in quality-of-life from baseline with sustained aortic valve performance.