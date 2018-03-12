Reuters: Williams Cos. P-E partners in Caiman Energy II seek to cash out

Williams Cos.' (WMB +0.7% ) private equity partners in the Caiman Energy II midstream venture are looking to sell their minority stakes for $750M-$1B, Reuters reported after Friday's market close.

Caiman Energy II owns half of Blue Racer Midstream, a network of pipelines which moves natural gas in the Utica and Marcellus shale formations; Dominion Energy (D +0.3% ) is the other partner in the venture.

P-E firms EnCap Flatrock Midstream and Oaktree Capital own a significant minority position in Caiman Energy II, with WMB controlling the majority, according to the report.