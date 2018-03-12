BlueLinx soars after acquiring Cedar Creek

BlueLinx (BXC +50.4% ) announces that it's acquiring building products wholesale distributor Cedar Creek for $413M.

The purchase price will consist of ~$345M in cash and ~$68M as the agreed value of the capital leases.

The transaction is expected to be completed within 45 days.

The company anticipates that the addition of Cedar Creek will create a leading building products wholesale distributor with one of the largest product offerings in the building products industry, including over 50K branded and private-label SKUs, and a distribution footprint of 70 national locations servicing 40 states.

$50M of annual cost savings are expected within 18 months.

Source: Press Release