Nucor to build $240M rebar micro mill in Florida

Nucor (NUE +1% ) says it will spend $240M to build a rebar micro mill in Frostproof, Fla., the second rebar micro mill the company is constructing along with its project in Missouri.

NUE says the Florida micro mill will have an estimated annual capacity of 350K tons and construction is expected to take two years, pending permit and regulatory approvals.

NUE says the mill will provide a cost advantage over competitors who are shipping rebar into the region from long distances.