Arcadia continues rally, up 65%

Thinly traded nano cap Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA +64.9% ) is up on a healthy 24x surge in volume in the first hour of trading. Shares have tripled since last week.

No particular news accounts for the action, although the company looks like it will need additional capital this year. At the end of September 2017, it had ~$15.7M in quick assets and operations consumed $11.3M during the first three quarters.

Q4 results will be released on March 20 after the close.

Previously: Arcadia Bio licenses gene editing technology CRISPR-Cas9 from MIT's Broad Institute (Sept. 11, 2017)