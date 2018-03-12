Abbott HeartMate 3 shows treatment benefit in large-scale study

Results the MOMENTUM 3 study evaluating Abbott (ABT +0.3% ) unit St. Jude Medical's HeartMate 3 left ventricular assist device (LVAD) in heart failure patients showed a treatment benefit. The data were published online in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session & Expo in Orlando, FL.

The two-year survival rate in patients with advanced heart failure who received the HeartMate 3 was 83% compared to 76% for the HeartMate 2 LVAD. Event-free survival also favored HeartMate 3, 78% versus 56%.

The company intends to submit the data to the FDA to support a long-term use indication.