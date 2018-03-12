Demand for U.S. debt falls amid rising supply

Bid-to-cover for 10-year Treasury has fallen to the lowest since 2009, as debt fueled tax-cuts increase Treasury issuance to records.

Although demand has fallen to 2.46x total amount of bonds being auctioned,(from as high as 3x in 2013) it is still well above the 1x level, which marks a failed auction and has not been hit since 1983.

“Treasury supply is further exacerbating what should be a natural move away from the market as interest rates climb, says Thomas Simons - an economist at Jefferies. He adds, "This supply issue is going to cause a lot of pressure on the market.”

Other buyers - like banks who are designated primary dealers - have also reduced Treasury holdings since post financial crisis regulations have made it more expensive to hold government bonds on the balance sheet.

