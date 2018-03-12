Sprint launches offer of up to $3.9B in spectrum-backed notes

Sprint (NYSE:S) has announced a private placement of up to just over $3.9B in wireless spectrum-backed notes, in two tranches.

That's part of a $7B notes program the company set up in late 2016.

Special-purpose subsidiaries are working from a portfolio of FCC licenses and some third-party leased licenses that make up about 14% of Sprint's total spectrum holdings in MHz-POPs, leased back to Sprint in a long-term deal.

Sprint expected the notes to be rated investment grade by both Moody's and Fitch.