Bang Holdings partners with International Cannabrands

Bang Digital Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bang Holdings (OTCPK:BXNG) entered into an agreement with International Cannabrands to provide digital strategy, content creation, and social media management services specifically for the JuJu Royal brand.

“We are extremely excited to work with International Cannabrands Ltd, Mr. Marley, and the JuJu Royal brand,” Steve Berke, CEO of Bang Digital Media said. “With more than 2.6 million followers on social media, our Company has a proven track record of building and aggregating audiences of cannabis consumers. Most recently, we have been instrumental in developing the online presence of the International Church of Cannabis in Denver -- proving we are able to succeed at the nexus of religion and cannabusiness.”

Press Release