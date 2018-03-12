CoreSite Realty +3.7% as KeyBanc lifts to Overweight

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is up 3.7% and at its highest point in over a month after an upgrade to Overweight by KeyBanc.

"We anticipate COR will deliver steady, premium AFFO growth driven by continued lease signings and investment in new development," analyst Jordan Sadler writes.

"While COR’s 2018 AFFO growth is poised to slow from the heady 15-20% per year pace achieved over the last several years, the 'relaunch' management described as taking place in 2018 should reposition the company to once again deliver mid-teens growth."