Geopulse Exploration announces letter of intent to acquire Stonerdays.com

Geopulse Exploration (OTCPK:GPLS) entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire all of the assets related to StonerDays.

Andy Bertino, President of StonerDays, states, “We are very excited to join the CannCo Brands & Development team. The strategy they’re implementing in the cannabis sector is second to none. Marcus and his team not only understand the granular level of our sector, but also comprehend the macro, worldwide appeal. Their contacts in the industry have already helped us grow. We are looking forward to expanding our wholesale business, which will likely eclipse our direct-to-consumer business in 2018.”

Marcus Laun, CEO of Geopulse, states, “We’ve been extremely fortunate to work with Andy and his team over the past several years on various cannabis related projects. On each project, Andy consistently under-promises and over-delivers. I’d compare his work to any top tier branding and marketing company worldwide. We plan on having the StonerDays’ team at the core of our marketing and design as we expand our branding. ”

Press Release