iRhythm's ambulatory monitoring service detects higher rate of silent atrial fibrillation versus routine care

Results from a study called mSTOPS showed a higher rate of detection of silent atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients using iRhythm's (IRTC +0.1% ) Zio ambulatory monitoring patch compared to delayed monitoring (routine care). The data were presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session & Expo in Orlando, FL.

The incidence of new AF in the Zio group at month 4 was 5.1% compared to 0.6% for those receiving delayed monitoring. At year 1, the rate of newly diagnosed AF in the group receiving the Zio service was 6.3% versus 2.3% in those receiving routine care. 4.0% of the patients using Zio had potentially actionable arrhythmias other than AF.

The average wear time of the Zio patch was 12 days with 98% of the ECG data analyzable.

The company says that it has developed a more effective way to diagnose and monitor cardiac arrhythmias. Its platform is called the ZIO Service, which combines wearable biosensing technology with cloud-based data analytics and machine-learning capabilities. The patient wears an unobtrusive biosensor for up to 14 days from which proprietary algorithms distill the data into clinically actionable information.

