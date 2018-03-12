Amazon roundup: Alexa goes to work, Amazon strengthens Vietnam push

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CTO Werner Vogels tells Axios that Alexa will soon come to a variety of business settings to help the voice assistant learn different types of conversations.

The previously announced Alexa for Business will include several parts including integrating the voice assistant into enterprise software and customizable skills.

Early Alexa for Business partners include Concur and Salesforce on the tech side and WeWork, CapitalOne, and Wynn hotels among the participating businesses.

Vogels insists that Alexa for Business doesn’t interfere with the partnership with Microsoft’s Cortana, even though it steps into Microsoft’s enterprise territory.

In other Amazon news, the company teams up with Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM) for a stronger push into the Vietnamese market.

Amazon is expected to release its official plans for the region on March 14 at the Vietnam Online Business Forum, but partnering with VECOM will give Amazon better access to products and local small and medium-sized businesses to list on the platform.

Amazon currently lags behind Alibaba, which got a head-start in the region.