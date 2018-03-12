Microsoft: 200K organizations now use Teams

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) says 200K organizations now use its Teams, a Slack alternative, up from 125K in September.

The number was disclosed while announcing new Teams features including instant language translation and Cortana integration.

Slack said in September that it had 6M DAUs and over 50K paying teams. Microsoft hasn’t released DAU info for Teams.

Slack has over 1K third-party apps, compared to 250 for Teams.

Teams customers include Navistar, Macy’s, GM, GE, and ConocoPhillips.

Microsoft shares are down 0.4% as Amazon’s Alexa enters the workplace.

Previously: Amazon roundup: Alexa goes to work, Amazon strengthens Vietnam push (March 12)