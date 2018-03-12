Century Aluminum upgraded at BMO, as tariffs to lift volumes and premiums

Century Aluminum (CENX +4.9% ) shoots higher after BMO Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $28 price target, raised from $20, saying the Trump administration's steel and aluminum tariffs will lead to higher Midwest premiums.

BMO believes CENX shares do not reflect the valuation implications of higher company-specific volumes and the firm's views of higher-for-longer Midwest premiums, estimating a "clearing Midwest premium" of ~$0.20/lb. vs. the spot price of $0.17/lb. and historical price of $0.08.

BMO projects CENX annual EBITDA of more than $450M once volumes and premiums reset, with an incremental EBITDA opportunity from the higher Midwest premium of $50M-$60M.