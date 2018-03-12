Apple acquires magazine subscription app Texture

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) acquires digital magazine subscription app Texture for undisclosed terms.

Texture charges $9.99/month to give readers access to 200 magazines.

Apple’s Eddy Cue confirms the buy in a statement (via TechCrunch): “We’re excited Texture will join Apple, along with an impressive catalog of magazines from many of the world’s leading publishers. We are committed to quality journalism from trusted sources and allowing magazines to keep producing beautifully designed and engaging stories for users.”

Apple is taking the full company including employees and Apple didn’t indicate any plans to change Texture after the deal closes.