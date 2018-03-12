Eurozone inflation could take longer to rise: Smets

Eurozone inflation may need more time to rise than anticipated as spare capacity is taking longer to exhaust but the European Central Bank should not accept price growth below its target, Belgian policymaker Jan Smets said.

"It will take somewhat more time to get to the objective than we thought earlier," Smets said. "The level of potential output may have become higher due to structural reforms and... slack may be bigger."

Investors are now looking for clues about the ECB's next move in dismantling stimulus and the cautious comments from Smets suggest the bank could continue moving only by increments.

Source: Investing.com