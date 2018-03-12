ParkerVision +22.5% on favorable venue ruling for patent fight

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) jumps 22.5% to nearly a dollar on news that the company received a favorable venue ruling in its patent infringement case against Qualcomm and Apple.

Judge Brian J. Davis of the Federal Court in the Middle District of Florida denied Qualcomm’s attempt to transfer the matter to California and Apple’s motion to dismiss for improper venue.

ParkerVision CEO Jeffery Parker: “We are pleased that Judge Davis has agreed with ParkerVision that the Middle District of Florida is the proper venue for this case. We anticipate the case can now move expeditiously toward a Markman hearing, and we look forward to the court’s guidance on claim construction.”