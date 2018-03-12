Barrick Gold upgraded, Newmont Mining downgraded at RBC

Barrick Gold (ABX +2% ) jumps after RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $16 price target, arguing ABX's cost guidance and declining production profile already are priced in, and the current valuation puts the stock at an attractive entry point.

Meanwhile, RBC downgrades Newmont Mining (NEM -0.1% ) to Underperform from Sector Perform and trims its price target to $13 from $15, saying it is time to take profits following the recent rally even while NEM has executed well on its business plan and has solid fundamentals.