UK consumer spending suffers weakest start since 2012: Visa

U.K. inflation-adjusted consumer spending declined 1.1% Y/Y, following a 1.2% decline in January raising the prospects that the broader economy to slow in 1Q18.

On Friday, the National Institute for Economic and Social Research estimated that quarterly growth has been revised to 0.3% from 0.4% and recent unusually snowy weather might deal a further blow to growth.

“Rising living costs, lacklustre wage growth and relatively subdued consumer confidence are all likely playing a part in the ongoing reduction in household spending,” said Annabel Fiddes, an economist at IHS Markit, which compiled the data for Visa.