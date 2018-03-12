W&T Offshore to buy Cobalt Energy’s Heidelberg field interest

W&T Offshore (WTI +1.6% ) says it was the successful bidder on an interest in three blocks in Heidelberg field in the Gulf of Mexico offered in connection with Cobalt Energy's (CIE) Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

WTI says its $31.1M offer will bring in all of CIE’s interest in the Heidelberg field, which includes 9.375% working interest in each of Green Canyon Blocks 859, 903, and 904; Anadarko Petroleum (APC +1.1% ) is operator of the field.

February's total gross production from the field was 36.3K boe/day, with CIE's net production from its interest totaling nearly 3K boe/day from five wells.