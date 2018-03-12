Johnson & Johnson's Invokana lowers risk of CV death or hospitalization in T2D

A new analysis from the CANVAS study showed patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) treated with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.6% ) unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals' INVOKANA (canagliflozin) experienced significantly less risk of cardiovascular (CV) death or hospitalization for heart failure (HHF). The data were presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session & Expo in Orlando, FL.

Treatment with INVOKANA reduced the risk of CV death or HHF by 22%, fatal or hospitalized heart failure by 30% and HHF alone by 33%. In patients with prior history of heart failure, the risk of CV death or HHF was reduced 39%. The risk reduction in patients without previous heart failure was 13%.

The company's U.S. marketing application seeking approval for a MACE (major cardiovascular events) reduction claim is currently under FDA review.