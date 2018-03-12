Judge: U.S. breach victims can sue Yahoo

A judge has ruled that Yahoo -- meaning, Verizon (VZ -0.5% ) -- can be sued by victims of a data breach that compromised all 3B accounts on the service.

"Plaintiffs' allegations are sufficient to show that they would have behaved differently had defendants disclosed the security weaknesses of the Yahoo Mail System," Judge Lucy Koh has ruled.

Verizon had moved to dismiss many claims including those for negligence and breach of contract. But an amended complaint came from plaintiffs after Yahoo lifted its estimate of the number of compromised accounts.

Plaintiffs could try to show liability limits in Yahoo's terms were "unconscionable" in the face of allegations that Yahoo knew its security was deficient and did little to remedy that.