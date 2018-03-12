Emerging markets staples picks from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley picks five consumer staples stocks for emerging markets growth after conducting a survey in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities in China.
The MS team expects consumption in lower-tier Chinese cities to triple to $6.9T from $2.3T in 2017 around 2030, an estimate that's higher than the original MS forecast for $5.5T.
The emerging markets picks from the investment firm based off the trends seen are Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +0.5%), Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY, OTCPK:RBGPF), Philip Morris International (PM -0.8%), Colgate-Palmolive (CL -0.4%) and Danone (OTCQX:DANOY).