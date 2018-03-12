Portola Pharma announces new interim data from late-stage study of AndexXa; shares down 9%

Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA -9.3% ) is down on almost double normal volume in response to the release of new interim data from the Phase 3b/4 study, ANNEXA-4, evaluating AndexXa (andexanet alfa) in patients experiencing acute major bleeding while on Factor Xa inhibitor therapy. The data were presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session & Expo in Orlando, FL.

Results from 132 subjects qualified for efficacy showed an 83% rate of good/excellent hemostasis (bleeding stopped) over a 12-hour period post-infusion. Blood clotting events occurred in 11% of patients and 12% died. The company says the data are consistent with previously released results.

Investors appear to have been hoping for better data that would lessen the risk that the FDA will require another clinical trial. Its current action date for the company's resubmitted marketing application is May 4.

Previously: Portola's AndexXa effective in reversing Factor Xa-associated bleeding in late-stage study; shares ahead 6% premarket (Aug. 30, 2016)

Previously: Portola Pharma down 17% premarket on potential delay in U.S. approval of AndexXa (March 1)