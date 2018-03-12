Mexico's central bank does not anticipate inflation pressure in short term

Mexico's central bank does not expect significant movement in inflation in the short term unlike 2017 when fuel price hikes and U.S. politics helped drive consumer price rises to a 16-1/2 year high.

The bank has said it sees inflation falling and moving toward the central bank's 3% target over the course of the year, reaching that level during the first quarter of 2019.

Inflation in Mexico cooled slightly more than expected in February, official data showed on Thursday, easing some pressure on the central bank to keep raising interest rates.

Source: Investing.com

