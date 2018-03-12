Mellanox, Starboard clash over annual meeting

Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) sends shareholders a letter asking for votes in favor of a plurality voting standard in the event of a contested election and the use of universal proxy cards.

The company wants to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to deal with these issues.

Mellanox’s board currently has a majority voting structure, which means that the board could have some vacancies if all 11 candidates don’t get enough votes. The majority-elected directors would then fill the vacancies. Plurality voting would have all of the board members elected by the shareholders.

Universal proxy cards would let shareholders elect any combination of director nominees rather than only submitting one proxy, which is the current setup.

The requests follow activist investor Starboard Value nominating a full slate of directors to the Mellanox board.

Key quote from Starboard’s response: “Although neither of these proposals is specifically problematic, there is absolutely no need to delay the 2018 Annual Meeting by three months to accomplish the Company's goal of implementing these changes. Under separate cover, Starboard will be delivering to Mellanox and its advisors today a proposal that would allow both of these governance reforms to be implemented with our support and without the unnecessary three-month delay.”