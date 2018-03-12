RBC says mortgage insurers are a buy

RBC analyst Mark Dwelle responds to earlier reports of a partnership between Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) and Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) saying, investors should buy the weakness in private mortgage insurers as the impact will not be as bad as the stock selloff.

The pilot program being tested by Freddie Mac and Arch Capital has investors concerned, but Dwelle notes that the plan is a test program and it only impacts the "singles" business. The plan will need be adopted by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and other lenders to be of significant immediate concern.

Radian Group (RDN -10.6% ), MGIC (MTG -9.8% ), NMI Holdings (NMIH -10.1% ), and Essent Group (ESNT -10.4% ) all crashed on the news earlier today.

Source: Bloomberg