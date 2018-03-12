Biohaven Pharma restructures license agreement with Bristol-Myers; shares down 3% on discounted stock deal

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (BHVN -2.7% ) has revamped its license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -1% ) related to migraine candidates rimegepant and BHV-3500.

Under the terms of the new arrangement, the company paid BMY $50M in consideration of a low-single-digit reduction in payable royalties for rimegepant and a mid-single-digit reduction for BHV-3500. The deal also removes BMY's first negotiation rights to regain the intellectual property or enter a license agreement with Biohaven after receiving Phase 3 data on rimegepant and enables Biohaven to out-license either candidate to a third party with a CGRP antibody program.

Biohaven funded the restructuring via a $55M private placement of 2M common shares at $27.50 per share with institutional investors. The transaction should close on March 14. BHVN shares are currently exchanging hands at ~$29.70.