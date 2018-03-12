Guided Therapeutics gets regulatory approval for sale in India

Guided Therapeutics (OTCQB:GTHP +52.4% ) has received regulatory approval from the Indian Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to allow commercialization of the LuViva device and disposables. The Ministry concluded that the LuViva device is “Non Invasive”

The company also has plans for commercialization in India.

“There are approximately 330 million women who are age appropriate for cervical cancer screening in India,” said Gene Cartwright, CEO. “Only a small percentage of age appropriate women are screened today in India due to the logistical complications of using other methods of cervical cancer screening. LuViva is an attractive alternative because it doesn’t require a patient sample or a laboratory, and a result is given in approximately 1 minute at the point of care.”