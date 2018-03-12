American Axle & Manufacturing announces proposed senior notes offering

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL -0.1% ) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, American Axle & Manufacturing intends to offer $350M of unsecured senior notes.

The company intends to use the net proceeds, cash on hand and/or borrowings under its credit agreement to fund the repurchase of any and all of its outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 202, including the payment of accrued interest and any applicable consent premium.

Citigroup, Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets will be joint book-running managers for the debt offering.

Press Release