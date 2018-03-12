Lantheus imaging agent LMI 1195 shows positive effect in mid-stage study; shares ahead 5%

Thinly traded Lantheus Holdings (LNTH +4.7% ) is up, albeit on lower-than-normal volume, on the heels of its announcement of new positive data from a Phase 2 clinical evaluating imaging agent LMI 1195 for use in cardiac positron tomography (PET) to assess myocardial presynaptic sympathetic nerve function. The data are being presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session & Expo in Orlando, FL.

The results showed that LMI 1195 delivered a comparable measure of cardiac sympathetic nerve function and more favorable kinetics for early cardiac imaging as carbon-11 hydroxyephedrine, the imaging agent typically used to assess the risk of patients with ischemic cardiomyopathy (ICM) who are being considered for implantable cardiac defibrillators. The value-add for LMI 1195 is its longer half-life which would not require an on-site cyclotron.

Altered sympathetic nervous system function is associated with heart failure and sudden death.

A Phase 3 study in ICM patients should launch later this year.