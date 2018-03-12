Iridium preps for fifth NEXT launch with SpaceX

Iridium Communications (IRDM -5% ) is progressing on a fifth launch of its next-gen satellite constellation, with word that all 10 of its NEXT satellites are at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The satellites are in processing at SpaceX's West Coast site; the launch, scheduled for March 29, will be the second to use a "flight-proven" SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch will bring Iridium's in-space NEXT count to 50. The latest 10 will head for Iridium orbital plane 1 and immediately go into service.

Iridium's deal with SpaceX covers delivery of 75 NEXT satellites over eight launches.