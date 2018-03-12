Altice in talks to sell wholesale voice carrier

Altice (OTCPK:ATCEY) has begun exclusive talks with Tofane Global in order to sell its international wholesale voice carrier business in France, Portugal and the Dominican Republic.

The move is part of continuing disposal of noncore assets, Altice says, to "strengthen the company’s long-term balance sheet position and focus on improving the operational and financial results of its key franchises."

As 2017 came to an end, Altice was looking at a pile of $58B in debt after it went on an acquisition spree.