Reuters: Petrobras to consider LPG unit sale, IPO

Petrobras (PBR -0.4% ) will discuss alternatives for its Liquigas Distribuidora liquefied petroleum gas distribution unit in a board meeting this week, Reuters reports.

A possible alternative to an outright sale would be an IPO of the unit, in which PBR could sell at least 60% of the company and transfer control of Liquigas to the private sector, and then gradually sell stakes until a complete exit, according to the report.

PBR had agreed to sell the unit to Ultrapar Participações for 2.8B reais ($859M), but the deal was blocked by Brazil's CADE antitrust regulator last month.