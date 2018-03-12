Merrimack Pharma down 10% on expanded enrollment in mid-stage study of MM-121

Thinly traded micro cap Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK -9.8% ) slips on almost double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 224K shares, in reaction to its planned enrollment increase in the Phase 2 SHERLOC study evaluating MM-121 (seribantumab) in patients heregulin-positive non-small lung cancer who have progressed after platinum-based chemo.

The company plans to increase the number of participants to 100 from 80 citing rapid enrollment and "robust clinical interest." Frequently, however, a sponsor increases enrollment to improve the chances of a statistically valid result. Top-line data should be available in H2. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival for MM-121 + docetaxel compared to docetaxel alone.

Seribantumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to a receptor on tumor cells called ErbB3, which is activated by heregulin. ErbB3 signaling is thought to play a key role in tumor growth and resistance to cytotoxic and anti-endocrine therapies. Seribantumab blocks ErbB3 signaling which enhances the anti-tumor effect of the combination therapy.

