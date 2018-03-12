Rosehill Resources says March's first week production average rose to record

Rosehill Resources (ROSE +3.8% ) is rising after reporting new well performance in the Permian Basin increased average production for first week of March to a record high of 13K net boe/day (72% oil) with a significant increase expected by the end of the month.

The company says net daily production topped 10K net boe/day in late December but fell below 9K boe/day in January due to severe cold weather, simultaneous operations downtime and offset operator activities before improving in February to nearly 11K boe/day.

ROSE also says development in White Wolf is underway with surveying, staking and permitting activities, with plans to begin drilling four wells in early Q2; it expects to drill 16-22 new wells in the White Wolf area this year and complete 12-16.