Investor appetite for passive bond strategies fueling a debt bubble - BIS

The Bank for International Settlements says bond issuance is rising on the back of demand from passive investors in the fixed income world.

Borrowers are taking additional leverage just to meet demand from index trackers pouring money into passive strategies like ETFs.

The BIS says a higher share of passive investors can “weaken market discipline and alter the incentives of corporate and sovereign issuers to act in the interest of investors,” adding, “From a financial stability perspective, there is a concern that this can act pro-cyclically and encourage aggregate leverage.”

