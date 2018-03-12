Chevron Phillips Chemical launches 1.5M tons/year ethane cracker

The Chevron Phillips Chemical (CVX, PSX) joint venture announces the startup of its first U.S. ethane cracker at its Cedar Bayou facility at Baytown, Tex., finalizing the second phase of its $6B Gulf Coast petrochemical project.

The unit will produce ~1.5M tons/year of ethylene to turn into pipes, films, containers and other plastic products and as feedstock for two nearby 500K tons/year polyethylene units at Old Ocean, Tex., which began commercial operation last November.

Chevron Phillips expects the cracker, which was first announced in 2011, will increase its U.S. ethylene and polyethylene production capacity by 40 %; the company says much of the new capacity will support the domestic market while also looking for export opportunities.