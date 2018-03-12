Ritter Pharma's lead candidate shows encouraging action in mid-stage lactose intolerance study; shares ahead 6%

Nano cap Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR +6.2% ) is up on more than a 4x surge in volume on the heels of its announcement of positive data from a Phase 2b clinical trial assessing lead drug RP-G28 in 377 patients intolerant of lactose.

After 30 days' treatment with RP-G28, patients experienced a significant increase in lactic acid bacteria in the gut, implying that they would be better able to digest lactose.

A Phase 3 study should launch next quarter.

RP-G28, a highly purified galactooligosaccharide, is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon. If approved, it will be the first drug cleared by the FDA for the indication.

