Ultra Petroleum announces strong initial test rate on new well

Ultra Petroleum (UPL +10.9% ) surges ~10% after reporting its Warbonnet 9-23 A-2H well achieved a 24-hour initial production rate of 54.5M cfe/day on March 3.

UPL expects at least two additional horizontal wells will be online in April, with results available for its next quarterly earnings release in early May.

The company estimates FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $539M, based on a production guidance midpoint of 285B cfe and a price realization if $2.84/Mcfe, higher than its estimate of $2.82/Mcfe shown in its Feb. 28 investor presentation.

UPL also says it named Evan Lederman, partner at top shareholder Fir Tree Partners, as its new Chairman, and selects two other board members.