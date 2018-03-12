Bloomberg: Ant Financial reaches $95B in consumer lending

Consumer lending for Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) Ant Financial has reached at least $95B, according to Bloomberg sources.

The Huabei (provides revolving credit lines to Alipay users) and Jiebei (short-term lender) units have helped double Ant’s total consumer lending since the start of 2017.

Growth came in a tough environment with the government reducing quotas of the asset-backed securities under the loans, which can have annual interest rates up to 15%.

Problems issuing new ABS in the future could slow the growth and force Ant to carry more loans on the balance sheet or to reduce its lending.

In a Barclays note about Tencent, the firm mentioned that Ant Financial’s Q4 margin decline showed intensifying competition in the online payment industry.

Alibaba shares are up 1.4% to $193.21.

